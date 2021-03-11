Bad weather in Belgium will continue through the weekend

The bad weather in Belgium is expected to continue through the weekend, according to the latest forecast by the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Rain will pass over the country from west to east on Thursday morning, followed by a succession of clear skies and more showers, with the possibility of thunder. The wind is expected to strengthen throughout the morning, reaching up to as much as 100 kilometres per hour at the coast.

Maximum temperatures are expected to range from 6 degrees in the High Fens (Hautes Fagnes) to 12 in the Kempen, an area in Antwerp and Limburg provinces.

This evening and during the night, the cloud cover will initially be variable with a risk of showers. After a while, however, clear skies will appear at times and the weather will become generally dry. However, the Ardennes will experience heavier cloud cover.

The wind will remain fairly strong, then gradually diminish in the second half of the night. Gusts will still reach 60 km/h and occasionally 70 km/h.

The minimum temperatures will be between 0 degrees in the High Fens and 6 degrees at the coast.

On Friday, the weather will be generally dry at first, but more showers and wind are expected in the afternoon, according to the RMI. Temperatures will be between 6 and 10 degrees.

On Saturday, the weather is expected to remain gloomy, with showers and windy conditions, and maximum temperatures will be between 3 and 9 degrees.

On Sunday, the day will start with rain, after which it will become drier with sunny spells. Temperatures will remain in the same range.

