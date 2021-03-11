   
Gay couple has home vanadlised
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 11 March, 2021
Latest News:
Gay couple has home vanadlised...
Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN...
Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer,...
Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation...
European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    Gay couple has home vanadlised
    Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN says
    Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation
    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
    Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm damage in Belgium?
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    Vandenbroucke looks to ban smoking in public places with children
    UZ Gent’s new 3D bone scan is ‘a game changer’
    European Medicines Agency approves Johnson & Johnson vaccine
    ‘Excrement lying on the floor, no toilet seats’: Brussels’ public restroom crisis
    Two Antwerp police officers arrested in connection with organised crime
    Belgium won’t halt AstraZeneca vaccinations after suspension in Denmark
    European Medicines Agency starts rolling review of antibody cocktail
    Half of all teleworkers suffer physically or mentally
    Belgium in Brief: Belgian Man Says ‘Maybe’ A Lot
    Parade of drivers honking horns protests mobility policy in Brussels
    Antwerp zoo hopes for lion cubs in 2021
    Terraces, travel, festivals: De Croo answers Belgians’ Covid questions
    Charging points for EVs become mandatory for new buildings and major renovations
    View more
    Share article:

    Gay couple has home vanadlised

    Thursday, 11 March 2021
    © Pxhere

    Vandals spray painted “I like young boys” and “pedophile” on the façade of a house where a gay couple lives in Leuven.

    “The police have been on the scene and made the findings,” police spokesman Mathieu Caudron told HLN. “We take these facts very seriously and an official report has been drawn up. We are now going to investigate everything further and trace the perpetrators.”

    The messages, written in English on the front door and one of the outside walls of the house, come less than a week after the brutal murder of a gay man in Belgium in a park outside of Antwerp, where he was lured by three teenagers who made a fake profile on the gay dating app Grindr.

    Related News

     

    The news breaks on the same day that the European Parliament declared the EU an “LGBTIQ Freedom Zone”, mostly in response to increasingly visible homophobia in Eastern Europe.

    “I think this is terrible. You would think the gay haters would crawl back under their rock after the horrific facts of the past weekend, but unfortunately that is not the case,” Flemish MP Lorin Parys told HLN. “We need to stand up against the idiotic beliefs and get rid of them as soon as possible. These facts can be life-threatening and strict action must be taken.”

    Lies Corneillie, the Alderman for Equal Opportunities in Leuven, said that they would be consulting with the LGBTQ organisation UniQue in order to determine what actions can be taken to support and protect the LGBTQ community.

    “We condemn this kind of hateful action,” Corneillie said. “We take these facts very seriously. Incidents like this rightly provoke a lot of indignation. In Leuven, we do everything possible to support the LGBT community. Everyone should be able to be themselves and get equal opportunities.”

    The Flemish Minister for Society Bart Somers has already announced his intent to take additional measures in the fight against homophobia by increasing awareness of existing hotlines, creating ‘safe spaces,’ and setting up an LGBTQ policy advisory group.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times