   
Nails scattered over Brussels bike path
Friday, 12 March, 2021
    Nails scattered over Brussels bike path

    Friday, 12 March 2021

    Someone has been scattering nails over the bike bath on the Quai des Charbonnages around Molenbeek-Saint-Jean in Brussels this week.

    Last Saturday there were nails spread over more than a hundred metres on the double bicycle path, causing flat tyres, cyclists told Bruzz.

    “This seems to fit into a broader anti-cycling sentiment of part of the population,” one cyclist told the Dutch-language news outlet.

    The same thing happened again on Tuesday, with another cyclist reporting nails strewn across a stretch of the bike lane on the same road.

    “This time the nails were strewn between the bridge at Le Phare du Kanaal and the next bridge at the Vlaamsepoort,” Marjan Verachtert said.

    Cyclists in Facebook groups for Brussels are warning each other to take on the path.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times