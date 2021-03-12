   
‘Reading all Sky ECC messages would take us 685 years,’ police say
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 12 March, 2021
Latest News:
‘Reading all Sky ECC messages would take us...
Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t...
Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary...
Nails scattered over Brussels bike path...
Vaccinations: Appointments being cancelled after Danish concerns over...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 12 March 2021
    ‘Reading all Sky ECC messages would take us 685 years,’ police say
    Over 85s who qualify for home vaccination won’t get coronavirus vaccine until mid-April
    Fewer than 1 in 5 employees received salary bonus in 2020
    Nails scattered over Brussels bike path
    Vaccinations: Appointments being cancelled after Danish concerns over AstraZeneca
    AstraZeneca to deliver 200,000 fewer coronavirus doses to Belgium in March
    Couples won’t wait: Wedding sector wants 1 May restart
    2016 terrorists committed test murder in Brussels ‘to see how it felt to kill’
    Coronavirus hospital admissions drop, infections increase
    Belgium’s Constitution to incorporate disabled people’s rights
    Eurobarometer shows strong support for Conference on the Future of Europe
    Belgian face mask prices fluctuate by over €1, study finds
    ‘Benefits outweigh the risks’: Belgium continues to use AstraZeneca vaccine
    Gay couple has home vandalised
    Pandemic resulted in 1.4 million unplanned pregnancies, UN says
    Children to be vaccinated against coronavirus after summer, says De Croo
    Johnson & Johnson vaccine given EU authorisation
    European Commission extends mechanism controlling vaccine exports
    Winds up to 110 km/h: what’s the storm damage in Belgium?
    Aldi sold 3 million extra toilet paper rolls in Belgium during pandemic
    View more
    Share article:

    ‘Reading all Sky ECC messages would take us 685 years,’ police say

    Friday, 12 March 2021
    Credit: Stock image

    Police obtained a wealth of information about the operations of the Belgian criminal underworld after the recent cracking of encrypted messaging service Sky ECC, but now they face tough choices about what to do with it all.

    “With a team of 40 police officers to read and contextualise all those messages, it would take 685 years to go through everything,” federal prosecutor Frédéric Van Leeuw told De Tijd. “Each message takes about five to six minutes. To read everything in one day, you need a team of 11 million Belgians.”

    Police say they have already opened hundreds of cases relating to money laundering, corruption, arms trafficking, and violent crime after gaining access to messages sent over the encrypted service, and they expect to open even more over the coming weeks and months.

    But choosing which leads to pursue will be a challenge given the sheer amount of data obtained in the cracking.

    Related News

     

    Some of the more striking messages intercepted include references to an apartment that operated as a “bank counter” for criminal organisations, processing as much as €3 million.

    “The tables were covered with banknotes. This is a gigantic parallel economy,” said Van Leeuw.

    The investigators intercepted about 1 billion encrypted messages from SKY ECC in total, of which almost half have already been decrypted. Using that information, on Tuesday, they launched the largest police operation to have ever taken place in Belgium.

    Around 1,600 police officers were deployed across the country in 200 raids, seizing 17 tons of cocaine, eight luxury cars, three cash machines, police uniforms, and €1.2 million in cash along with various firearms.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times