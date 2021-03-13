   
Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 13 March, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise...
How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works...
Disneyland Paris will not reopen on 2 April...
No masks or social distance: Flanders plans ‘test...
Agreement found: Flanders will be subdivided into 17...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise
    How meeting in ‘outdoor bubbles’ of 10 works now
    Disneyland Paris will not reopen on 2 April
    No masks or social distance: Flanders plans ‘test concert’ for 1,000 people
    Agreement found: Flanders will be subdivided into 17 districts
    Shortage of Dutch-speaking doctors in Brussels raises concerns
    Victims of Brussels attacks have received €50 million from insurance companies
    Brussels releases €111 million in aid for sectors worst hit by the crisis
    Live music sector calls for gradual relaunch in open letter
    Target of 100% emissions-free buses by 2025 ‘unrealistic’ says De Lijn boss
    One in three small businesses in Brussels faces severe financial problems
    More research needed before children can be vaccinated, says Belgian expert
    Coronavirus didn’t raise inflation in Belgium during 2020
    ‘Open to all’: Brussels hospitality sector rejects rapid tests for entry
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels Toilets Circling the Drain
    Ghent prosecutor will appeal case of rapists who walked free
    Price of petrol rises above €1.5 per litre from Saturday
    Sanofi starts human trials on second coronavirus vaccine
    Colruyt launches Eco-Score to show environmental impact of foodstuffs
    Legally ban spanking and slapping children, Flemish socialist party urges
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: More new cases, but hospital figures stabilise

    Saturday, 13 March 2021
    © Belga

    The rise in Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admission has slowed dramatically, even while average daily infections have increased, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 3 and 9 March, an average of 2,522 new people tested positive per day, which is a 7% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 801,723. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 296.8 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 6 and 12 March, an average of 148.7 patients were admitted to hospital per day, a figure unchanged compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,916 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or six more than yesterday. Of all patients, 468 are in intensive care, which is 22 more than yesterday. A total of 250 patients are on a ventilator – unchanged since yesterday.

    From 3 to 9 March, an average number of 25.3 deaths occurred per day, marking a 3.8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,397.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,007,603 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 44,682.7 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

    The percentage went down by 0.1% compared to last week, while testing increased by 7%.

    A total of 721,826 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 7.8% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 365,808 people – or 4% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at exactly 1%, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects one other person on average and that the pandemic is now neither growing nor shrinking in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times