Weather warning in place as 95 km/h winds start the weekend

Despite the strong winds and the light rainfall, temperatures will be mild. Credit: Belga

Belgium will continue to be hit with high winds and rain during the start of the weekend, according to the latest reports from the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

Following rain across the country on Saturday morning, clear but unstable skies will persist with highs of between 4 and 10 °C, and winds up to 95 km/h.

As a result, RMI has issued a warning for the whole country for these windy conditions, active until 8:00 PM. The forecasted heavy showers could be accompanied by thunderstorms. These gusts will diminish in intensity in the late afternoon and evening as the wind gradually dies down.

The weather will remain variable with a few more showers into the evening, with a potential for wintry rain in the Ardennes, according to the RMI.

Showers will become more numerous in the early hours of Sunday morning, with winds of up to 50 km/h expected at the coast. The weather will remain variable throughout the day, with a risk of showers and fairly strong winds. Highs will be between 3 °C in the High Fens and 9 °C in the centre of the country and at the coast.

