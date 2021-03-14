   
Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures rise again
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 14 March, 2021
Latest News:
Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree:...
EU vice-president admits mistakes were made over vaccines...
Riot in Liege leaves nine injured and businesses...
Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures...
Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    Roofs blown away and cow stuck under tree: aftermath storms in Belgium
    EU vice-president admits mistakes were made over vaccines
    Riot in Liege leaves nine injured and businesses plundered
    Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures rise again
    Coronavirus: Global deaths top 2.6 million
    Belgian LGBTQI+ community pays tribute to David Polfliet
    Five European countries call for talks on uneven distribution of COVID vaccines
    Germany: Opponents of Covid-19 control measures demonstrate
    Netherlands: Daily infections rise as deaths fall
    Culture Sector should get priority decided in May, says Vervoort
    AstraZeneca defends vaccine’s safety
    Vaccines: More delivery delays from AstraZeneca
    Coronavirus: Almost 30% of vaccines delivered to Belgium have not been administered
    Vaccines: Women suffer more side effects than men
    Sky ECC: Justice Minister expects more links with organised crime
    ICU specialist: ‘Every patient who dies now is a victim of a policy failure’
    Man seriously injured in Antwerp explosion
    STIB fires 11 staff for bypassing clock in system
    Questions arise over ‘homophobic’ killing by teens
    Weather warning in place as 95 km/h winds start the weekend
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures rise again

    Sunday, 14 March 2021
    © Belga

    The rise in Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admission has started growing again after a brief stable period, while average daily infections have increased, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

    Between 4 and 10 March, an average of 2,613 new people tested positive per day, which is an 11% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 805,321. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 302.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 7 and 13 March, an average of 155.9 patients were admitted to hospital per day, a 6% increase compared to the week before.

    In total, 1,905 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or nine fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 474 are in intensive care, which is six more than yesterday. A total of 254 patients are on a ventilator – four more than yesterday.

    From 4 to 10 March, an average number of 24.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 7.9% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,421.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,065,699 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,366.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

    The percentage remained unchanged compared to last week, while testing increased by 8%.

    A total of 755,160 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 8.2% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 378,932 people – or 4.1% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.05%, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects slightly more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is now growing again in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times