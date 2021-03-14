Covid-19: More new cases, and now hospital figures rise again

The rise in Belgium’s average coronavirus hospital admission has started growing again after a brief stable period, while average daily infections have increased, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Sunday.

Between 4 and 10 March, an average of 2,613 new people tested positive per day, which is an 11% increase compared to the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 805,321. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 302.5 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 14% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 7 and 13 March, an average of 155.9 patients were admitted to hospital per day, a 6% increase compared to the week before.

In total, 1,905 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or nine fewer than yesterday. Of all patients, 474 are in intensive care, which is six more than yesterday. A total of 254 patients are on a ventilator – four more than yesterday.

From 4 to 10 March, an average number of 24.9 deaths occurred per day, marking a 7.9% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,421.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,065,699 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 45,366.1 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 6.3%.

The percentage remained unchanged compared to last week, while testing increased by 8%.

A total of 755,160 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 8.2% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 378,932 people – or 4.1% of the entire population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.05%, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects slightly more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is now growing again in Belgium.

The Brussels Times