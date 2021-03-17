Over one in five inmates in Hasselt prison has coronavirus

There are now 120 inmates infected with the coronavirus in Hasselt prison in Flanders, which has a total of 488 men and 42 women, the prison administration said on Wednesday.

The numbers come after a new round of tests carried out on Monday.

17 new infections have been found since then, all in men.

Nine staff members are infected, as well.

The prison, located in the capital of the province of Limburg, has been under lockdown for two weeks.

No outgoing transfers can be made during the containment period. Incoming transfers are also temporarily suspended, in addition to a ban on visits that’s likewise in force.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times