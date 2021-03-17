   
Belgium’s Consultative Committee could meet earlier than planned
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 17 March, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s Consultative Committee could meet earlier than planned...
Belgium will test privacy aspects of EU vaccination...
AstraZeneca: Belgium wants Europe’s growing vaccine surplus...
WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccination ‘for the time being’...
Distribution of European Brexit fund ‘very disadvantageous’, Flemish...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 17 March 2021
    Belgium’s Consultative Committee could meet earlier than planned
    Belgium will test privacy aspects of EU vaccination certificates
    AstraZeneca: Belgium wants Europe’s growing vaccine surplus
    WHO recommends AstraZeneca vaccination ‘for the time being’
    Distribution of European Brexit fund ‘very disadvantageous’, Flemish leader says
    Uber drivers win labour rights in UK Supreme Court victory
    Von der Leyen proposes tightening of EU coronavirus vaccine exports
    EU will suspend ‘vaccination passports’ as soon as pandemic ends
    Brussels government wants to ban sexist advertising in public spaces
    EU ‘vaccination passports’ for travel this summer: how they will work
    Tomorrowland postponed until end of summer
    Sustainability next challenge in the European Battery Alliance
    Over one in five inmates in Hasselt prison has coronavirus
    Brussels homeless population hits new record
    Tourist rental offices at Belgian coast nearly booked full for Easter
    Police officer arrested in Operation Sky was Chief Inspector of drug support team
    Belgium in Brief: Engels, Anglais, Englisch… or English?
    Appeals against future tram from North Station to edge of Brussels rejected
    What’s Belgium’s problem with vaccination passports?
    Police shuts down wedding party of around 50 people, including some from France
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium’s Consultative Committee could meet earlier than planned

    Wednesday, 17 March 2021
    Credit: Belga

    Belgium’s next Consultative Committee meeting could be brought forward in light of the rising coronavirus figures in the country.

    Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has asked the Minister-Presidents to meet as soon as possible in order to take appropriate measures more quickly, report local media.

    On Thursday, it will be decided whether or not to bring forward the meeting of the Consultative Committee, possibly to this Friday instead of Friday 26 March.

    Normally, the Committee would meet to evaluate if the country’s epidemiological situation would permit a relaxation of the rules in April. Given the current developments, however, it is highly uncertain whether the go-ahead can be given.

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times