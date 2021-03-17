Belgium’s Consultative Committee could meet earlier than planned...

Belgium’s next Consultative Committee meeting could be brought forward in light of the rising coronavirus figures in the country.

Prime Minister Alexander De Croo has asked the Minister-Presidents to meet as soon as possible in order to take appropriate measures more quickly, report local media.

On Thursday, it will be decided whether or not to bring forward the meeting of the Consultative Committee, possibly to this Friday instead of Friday 26 March.

Normally, the Committee would meet to evaluate if the country’s epidemiological situation would permit a relaxation of the rules in April. Given the current developments, however, it is highly uncertain whether the go-ahead can be given.

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times