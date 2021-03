A secondary school in Ghent evacuated 2,000 students after a bomb threat this morning.

Sint-Janscollege received the threat via email. It isn’t yet known who sent it, but police are investigating.

The evacuation was confirmed by the East Flanders Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The school is located on the Heiveldstraat in Sint-Amandsberg.

No further details are available at this time.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times