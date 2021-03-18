Alexander De Croo in top 10 highest-earning government leaders worldwide

Belgian Prime Minister Alexander De Croo is the tenth highest earning head of government in the world, according to a study by Norwegian bank Sumo Finans.

Within the EU, only Germany and Luxembourg have elected heads of government earning more than De Croo does with his €221,000 annual salary.

Other member countries pay their leaders between €185,000 and €210,000, Nieuwsblad reports.

When looking at unelected heads of state, which includes royal families, the numbers are much higher. Belgium’s King Philippe and his €12 million salary take 12th place worldwide beneath Sultans and Emirs from countries like Brunei, Kuwait, and Qatar.

The UK’s Queen Elizabeth II earns €102 million, but it should be noted that the calculations for determining the incomes of various royal families are generally different in each country. The highest-paid on that list is the King of Saudi Arabia, earning €8 billion.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times