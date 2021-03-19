Belgium to postpone relaxations for outdoor events: reports...

Belgium’s Consultative Committee reportedly decided to postpone the so-called “outdoor plan” regarding relaxations in the open air, it announced after its last meeting.

The outdoor plan – which was supposed to enter into force in April – will be postponed to a later date, report local media.

Amusement parks will remain closed for the time being, and cultural events with up to 50 people will not be possible either.

It is not yet clear until what date the outdoor plan will be postponed, as the date still has to be determined, and is said to depend on the further evolution of the coronavirus curves.

These reports are not official until they are announced at the press conference following the meeting, which is scheduled to start at 6:30 PM.

More Consultative Committee News:

Maïthé Chini

The Brussels Times