   
Covid-19: new infections increase by 36%, hospital admissions up 26%
Saturday, 20 March, 2021
    Covid-19: new infections increase by 36%, hospital admissions up 26%

    Saturday, 20 March 2021
    © Belga

    Belgium’s average daily coronavirus infections have risen by more than 30%, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

    Between 10 and 16 March, an average of 3,438 new people tested positive per day, which is a 36% increase compared to the week before.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 827,941. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected, and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered, or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 363.2 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 26% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 13 and 19 March, an average of 187.0 patients were admitted to hospital per day, an increase of 26% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,153 coronavirus patients are currently in hospital, or 13 more than yesterday. Of all patients, 550 are in intensive care, which is seven more than yesterday. A total of 297 patients are on a ventilator – one fewer than yesterday.

    From 10 to 16 March, an average number of 23.6 deaths occurred per day, marking a 6.8% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 22,650.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 10,390,087 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 50,833.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.2%.

    The percentage went up by 1% compared to last week, while testing increased by 11%.

    A total of 903,656 people in Belgium have been partially vaccinated against coronavirus, or 9.8% of the population aged 18 and older. In addition, 419,430 people – or 4.6% of the entire adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.14, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the pandemic is growing in Belgium.

    Sciensano reports it will no longer publish Covid-19 data on Sundays. Information will continue to be gathered, and Sunday’s figures will now be included in the report published on Mondays.

    The Brussels Times