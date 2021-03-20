Weather report: Mostly clear skies forecast for Saturday...

Clouds are expected in some areas in the southwest of Belgium on Saturday morning, but the sky will be mostly clear elsewhere, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The rest of the day will be often sunny, with a few clouds coming in gradually, increasing by late afternoon in the northwest and north.

Highs will range between two degrees in Hautes Fagnes and eight to nine degrees in the centre and west of the country. The wind will be slight to moderate, blowing in from the north.

The skies will remain clear for a time in the southeast in the evening, but will be very cloudy elsewhere, with light or drizzling rain in the north and northeast, increasing as the evening progresses.

The cloud cover will become very dense overnight, while the light rain and drizzles are expected to continue in some areas.

In the Ardennes, the weather is expected to be wintry during the night, with reduced visibility due to fog and low clouds in the heights.

Minimum temperatures will be 0 to 2 degrees in the Ardennes, and 0 to 6 degrees in the rest of the country. The wind will be slight to moderate, from west to northwest.

The Brussels Times