   
Weather report: Mostly clear skies forecast for Saturday
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 20 March, 2021
Latest News:
Weather report: Mostly clear skies forecast for Saturday...
Police warn corona demonstrators: Stay away from Brussels...
EU steps up pressure on Belgium to end...
Revealed: ‘Paedo-hunter’ gang was active weeks before murder...
Covid-19: Doctors suspect virus may cause new type...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 20 March 2021
    Weather report: Mostly clear skies forecast for Saturday
    Police warn corona demonstrators: Stay away from Brussels
    EU steps up pressure on Belgium to end travel ban
    Revealed: ‘Paedo-hunter’ gang was active weeks before murder of David Polfliet
    Covid-19: Doctors suspect virus may cause new type of diabetes
    Covid-19: new infections increase by 36%, hospital admissions up 26%
    ‘These measures will be insufficient,’ says Marc Van Ranst
    Cheat Sheet: What relaxations have been postponed and what remains the same?
    Belgium postpones planned April relaxations
    Flanders to administer over 154,000 coronavirus vaccines next week
    Belgium to postpone relaxations for outdoor events: reports
    Over 100 climate activists gathered in front of Prime Minister’s office
    Consultative Committee will announce latest measures from 6:30 PM
    Three additional vaccination centres to open in Brussels on Monday
    People with co-morbidities in Brussels will get vaccinated from mid-April
    More than 6 in 10 Belgian health workers have coronavirus antibodies
    ‘Last resort’: Belgium should not tighten curfew now, says Interior Minister
    Wallonia introduces system to combat ‘ghost drivers’
    Oil prices rise again after largest drop in months
    What’s on the agenda of the Consultative Committee today?
    View more
    Share article:

    Weather report: Mostly clear skies forecast for Saturday

    Saturday, 20 March 2021

    Clouds are expected in some areas in the southwest of Belgium on Saturday morning, but the sky will be mostly clear elsewhere, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The rest of the day will be often sunny, with a few clouds coming in gradually, increasing by late afternoon in the northwest and north.

    Highs will range between two degrees in Hautes Fagnes and eight to nine degrees in the centre and west of the country. The wind will be slight to moderate, blowing in from the north.

    The skies will remain clear for a time in the southeast in the evening, but will be very cloudy elsewhere, with light or drizzling rain in the north and northeast, increasing as the evening progresses.

    The cloud cover will become very dense overnight, while the light rain and drizzles are expected to continue in some areas.

    In the Ardennes, the weather is expected to be wintry during the night, with reduced visibility due to fog and low clouds in the heights.

    Minimum temperatures will be 0 to 2 degrees in the Ardennes, and 0 to 6 degrees in the rest of the country. The wind will be slight to moderate, from west to northwest.

    The Brussels Times