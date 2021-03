Telecommuting remains compulsory in both public and private sectors, Prime Minister Alexander De Croo confirmed on Friday after the latest meeting of the Consultative Committee.

Where it is not possible for people to work remotely, testing will be provided from Monday, he explained.

“Telecommuting is not a luxury,” the Prime Minister stressed. “It’s an obligation if we wish to reverse the potential exponential trend of the virus,” he stressed.

The Brussels Times