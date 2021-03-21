Covid-19: Daily reports suspended on Sundays from now...

There will be no more daily reports from the federal health institute Sciensano published on Sunday for the present, it was announced this week.

The decision was taken to allow the country’s hospitals to record all of their data on Sunday, leaving Saturday free for other vital tasks. The report published by Sciensano on Monday morning will now cover the whole weekend.

The daily report carries the latest figures on new cases, hospital admissions, patients in ICU, deaths and, more recently, the number of vaccinations carried out. The details required from hospitals were considered a burden on their administrations at a time when hospital admissions are growing.

In future, our report published on Monday morning will include Sunday’s updates.

The Brussels Times

