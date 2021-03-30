   
Vaccination centres closed due to vaccine shortage will reopen Tuesday or Wednesday

Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
    Vaccination centres closed due to vaccine shortage will reopen Tuesday or Wednesday

    Tuesday, 30 March 2021
    © Macau Photo Agency/Unsplash

    Pfizer’s vaccines are due to be delivered this Tuesday, so Walloon vaccination centres that had to temporarily close their appointment slots due to a lack of doses will be able to reopen their doors either today or tomorrow, Regional Health Minister Christie Morreale said.

    More than 230,000 vaccines have been administered since 15 March, when the public vaccination campaign began, according to Morreale.

    Last week, the 40 vaccination centres, hospitals and collective care institutions (such as those that treat people with disabilities, or mental health concerns) used all available doses, which enabled Wallonia to hit 14.6% in terms of how much of its population aged 18 and over got a first dose of a vaccine. That’s more than 1 in 7 people, the minister said.

    This week, the Region received 136,000 doses of vaccine which were distributed between vaccination centres (98,000) and hospitals and community care institutions (19,000).

    The remaining doses have been reserved for the beginning of next week, since Easter Monday has postponed future deliveries, which will only be available on 8 April.

    The vaccination of people over 80 years old is coming to an end, with only about 6,000 people left to be called in that age group.

    People aged 75-79 are also gradually being invited to come for vaccination and those aged 70-74 should start to be called later this week, the Minister said.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times