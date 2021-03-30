Vaccination centres closed due to vaccine shortage will reopen Tuesday or Wednesday

Pfizer’s vaccines are due to be delivered this Tuesday, so Walloon vaccination centres that had to temporarily close their appointment slots due to a lack of doses will be able to reopen their doors either today or tomorrow, Regional Health Minister Christie Morreale said.
More than 230,000 vaccines have been administered since 15 March, when the public vaccination campaign began, according to Morreale.
Last week, the 40 vaccination centres, hospitals and collective care institutions (such as those that treat people with disabilities, or mental health concerns) used all available doses, which enabled Wallonia to hit 14.6% in terms of how much of its population aged 18 and over got a first dose of a vaccine. That’s more than 1 in 7 people, the minister said.