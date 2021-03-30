   
Brad Pitt spotted in Brussels
Tuesday, 30 March, 2021
    Photo by Oskar Kadaksoo on Unsplash.

    Brad Pitt arrived in Brussels by private jet yesterday afternoon, according to reports from local media.

    The movie star was spotted by an HLN photographer, who managed to snap a few photos.

    “We had received a tip from France that Brad Pitt was ready to take a flight from Paris to Brussels,” the photographer told Qmusic.

    “I drove from Ghent to Brussels, where I tried not to attract too much attention so that they would not bring him in through a separate entrance. I had some healthy stress but then, all of a sudden, there he was.”

    Pitt is in town to attend the exhibition of an artist friend of his, according to VRT, and stayed at the five-star Hotel Amigo, where fans gathered outside hoping to catch a glimpse of the famous actor.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times