Second self-test approved for use by Belgian health authorities
Tuesday, 30 March 2021
Illustration image. Credit: Belga
Belgium’s Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP) has approved a second coronavirus rapid test that can soon be sold as a self-test.
In addition to the rapid tests developed by Roche, a Biosynex rapid test will also be available from pharmacies from 6 April as part of Belgium’s “testing strategy 2.0.”
These self-tests are rapid antigen tests that are both taken and interpreted by the user, with the result available in 15 to 20 minutes.
However, as there are currently no tests on the European market that have received a CE-marking, only tests for professional use that meet strict requirements and have been verified by the FAMHP may be sold to private individuals, and only via pharmacists.