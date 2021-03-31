Many municipalities will offer free sunscreen in anticipation of the Easter holidays
200 Flemish municipalities will be offering free sunscreen dispensers as part of an awareness campaign intended to encourage parents and organisers of youth sports to regularly protect themselves from the sun’s rays.
Beginning from the Easter holidays, the initiative comes from Sport Flanders, according to Nieuwsblad.
All Sport Flanders centres will have sunscreen on hand. The awareness campaign is using the hashtag #smeerem (Dutch for “spread”) and was launched for the first time back in 2019.
“Children’s skin is extra sensitive to the harmful UV rays, and those who suffer a severe sunburn at a young age have a greater risk of skin cancer later in life,” said Frank Pauwels, a doctor in sports medicine and president of Gezond Sporten.