A remarkably warm afternoon on Wednesday...

Wednesday, 31 March, 2021
    Wednesday, 31 March 2021
    Marius Badstuber on Unsplash

    The weather will be sunny today with occasional high clouds this afternoon, and the highs will be remarkably warm for the season, according to the forecast of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    Highs will range from 20 or 21°C at the seaside and in the Ardennes, and 24 or 25°C in the centre of the country, or even 26°C locally.

    The wind will be light to sometimes moderate. On the coast, a light sea breeze could develop during the afternoon.

    Tonight and overnight, a few medium to high clouds will pass over the regions, but the sky will remain mostly cloudless. Some fog may also form in places, especially in the northwest of the country.

    The minimum temperatures will mostly be between 6 and 12°C, but temperatures could drop to 0°C or +1°C in some Ardennes valleys.

    Thursday will be sunny again, but an unpleasant north to north-easterly wind will prevent temperatures from rising above 15°C in coastal areas. Inland, on the other hand, it will still be quite warm with highs of 17 to 22 or 23°C.

    During the night from Thursday to Friday, the sky will become progressively cloudier.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times