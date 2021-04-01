   
Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
Latest News:
Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo...
Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health...
Both employers and employees in childcare sector on...
SNCB’s CEO threatens to suspend all train travel...
Former top cop faces corruption charges...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic
    Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health care
    Both employers and employees in childcare sector on strike today
    SNCB’s CEO threatens to suspend all train travel to coastal destinations
    Former top cop faces corruption charges
    14% of adult population in Belgium vaccinated, coronavirus infection rate declining
    The Recap: Bubble, Belgium & Beyond
    Interior Minister appeals against court order to lift all Covid measures
    Trains going to the coast can only be 50% full during Easter break
    ‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift all Covid measures
    Record growth of 35% in online sales across European borders ‘result of coronavirus crisis’
    ESA astronaut applications open
    EU auditors: Inconsistent customs controls affect EU revenues  
    Biologist: ‘The next pandemic could come from our own livestock’
    Only for over-60s? Belgian experts will review AstraZeneca vaccine again
    Pigeon population in Brussels reduced by 30% following contraceptive experiment
    Sciensano appeal: Register your tick-bites and send us the tick
    Pfizer vaccine effective for use in 12- to 15-year-olds, clinical trial finds
    Belgium must lift ‘all Covid-19 measures’ within 30 days, Brussels court rules
    Belgium in Brief: 50 Ways To Use Your Rail Pass
    View more
    Share article:

    Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic

    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    Credit: Brussels Airport

    Brussels Airport is forgoing its usual annual awards ceremony, the Brussels Airport Aviation Awards, and instead choosing to highlight some of the key players in cargo for 2020.

    Normally, the Aviation Awards recognise airlines and partners that have distinguished themselves in categories like punctuality, performance, or network development. But because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions, the passenger airline industry has suffered immensely.

    Instead of holding the usual award ceremony, Brussels Airport made a new one that focuses on the cargo community, which not only saw remarkable growth but also played a vital role in the delivery of vaccines across Europe and the world.

    “The airport does recognize and appreciate the efforts made by all those partners that have kept operating passenger flights in difficult conditions and have shown great flexibility in doing so,” said the company in a press release, but they wanted to shine the spotlight on cargo airlines and partners for 2020.

    Related News

     

    The Special Achievement Award was presented to the entire Brucargo community for the role it played during the COVID-19 crisis.

    “Air Cargo Belgium has earned this Award for the excellent support to the Brucargo community during this rough time,” said Brussels Airport. “The motivated team has been instrumental in keeping the Brucargo community together and are pushing their limits in support of the BRUcure taskforce in organising the collaboration for the COVID-19 vaccine shipments.”

    “This has allowed Brussels Airport to strengthen its position as the preferred European pharma gateway.”

    Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, was given the Brucargo Award, with Brussels Airport citing how “immaculately” they’ve dealt with Brexit.

    Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines won the Network Development Award (beating out DHL Express, Qatar Airways, and Amerijet for the prize), which goes to cargo airlines that have launched new routes or achieved significant growth in cargo volumes.

    Brussels Airport is one of the largest airports in Europe, handling 26,4 million passengers and 667,220 tonnes of freight annually.
    It links the European capital with 236 passenger and cargo destinations worldwide that are served by 74 different airlines.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times