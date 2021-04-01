Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic

Brussels Airport is forgoing its usual annual awards ceremony, the Brussels Airport Aviation Awards, and instead choosing to highlight some of the key players in cargo for 2020.

Normally, the Aviation Awards recognise airlines and partners that have distinguished themselves in categories like punctuality, performance, or network development. But because of the coronavirus pandemic and subsequent travel restrictions, the passenger airline industry has suffered immensely.

Instead of holding the usual award ceremony, Brussels Airport made a new one that focuses on the cargo community, which not only saw remarkable growth but also played a vital role in the delivery of vaccines across Europe and the world.

“The airport does recognize and appreciate the efforts made by all those partners that have kept operating passenger flights in difficult conditions and have shown great flexibility in doing so,” said the company in a press release, but they wanted to shine the spotlight on cargo airlines and partners for 2020.

The Special Achievement Award was presented to the entire Brucargo community for the role it played during the COVID-19 crisis.

“Air Cargo Belgium has earned this Award for the excellent support to the Brucargo community during this rough time,” said Brussels Airport. “The motivated team has been instrumental in keeping the Brucargo community together and are pushing their limits in support of the BRUcure taskforce in organising the collaboration for the COVID-19 vaccine shipments.”

“This has allowed Brussels Airport to strengthen its position as the preferred European pharma gateway.”

Virgin Atlantic, a British airline, was given the Brucargo Award, with Brussels Airport citing how “immaculately” they’ve dealt with Brexit.

Chinese airline Sichuan Airlines won the Network Development Award (beating out DHL Express, Qatar Airways, and Amerijet for the prize), which goes to cargo airlines that have launched new routes or achieved significant growth in cargo volumes.

Brussels Airport is one of the largest airports in Europe, handling 26,4 million passengers and 667,220 tonnes of freight annually.

It links the European capital with 236 passenger and cargo destinations worldwide that are served by 74 different airlines.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times