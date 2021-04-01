   
More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
Latest News:
More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers...
National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay...
Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead...
Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what...
Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers
    National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women
    Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead in cell 
    Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what changes?
    Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO says
    Eurovision Song Contest can go ahead with live audience as test event
    Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic
    Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health care
    Both employers and employees in childcare sector on strike today
    SNCB’s CEO threatens to suspend all train travel to coastal destinations
    Former top cop faces corruption charges
    14% of adult population in Belgium vaccinated, coronavirus infection rate declining
    The Recap: Bubble, Belgium & Beyond
    Interior Minister appeals against court order to lift all Covid measures
    Trains going to the coast can only be 50% full during Easter break
    ‘Disgrace’: Belgium criticised after court order to lift all Covid measures
    Record growth of 35% in online sales across European borders ‘result of coronavirus crisis’
    ESA astronaut applications open
    EU auditors: Inconsistent customs controls affect EU revenues  
    Biologist: ‘The next pandemic could come from our own livestock’
    View more
    Share article:

    More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers

    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    © Macau Photo Agency/Unsplash

    There are already 1,000 volunteers registered to help out in vaccinations centers in Brussels.

    The Joint Community Commission created an outline platform just last Friday with the goal of building up a database of volunteers who can be called upon if needed. Since 26 March, it’s received around 1,637 registrations from Brussels residents.

    The nine Brussels vaccination centres are currently operating smoothly, but some will need to call on additional staff once the maximum vaccination capacity has been reached.

    Related News

     

    The staff sought must have had appropriate training, such as medicine, nursing, or midwifery.

    Nursing or medical students can also apply, and there’s a need for stewards and administrative staff, as well.

    Of the 1,637 registrations so far, 1,094 have already completed the process and filled in their availability.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times