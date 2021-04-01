Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend...

Metro traffic will be interrupted during Easter weekend due to minor construction work on the tracks in Beekkant.

STIB is replacing a switch in Beekkant during the holiday weekend. The work will affect metro traffic on lines 1-5 and 2-6, and is part of the regular maintenance of the metro network.

It will take place from 3 to 5 April.

Metro traffic will be interrupted between the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Gare de l’Ouest/Brussels-West stations (lines 1 and 5) and between the Ossegem and Gare de l’Ouest/Brussels-West stations (lines 2 and 6).

A shuttle bus will operate between the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Beekkant stations.

Bus 87 (Simonis – Beekkant) will be extended to the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers station.

Bus route 86 (Machtens – Gare Centrale/Centraal Station) will be reinforced and operated with articulated buses to provide more space.

The Brussels Times