   
Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 01 April, 2021
Latest News:
Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend...
‘Not a single bed left’: UZ Brussels hospital...
Significantly cooler temperatures from Friday...
Brussels Airport tests the deployment of drones...
WHO report on origin of COVID-19 leaves all...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend
    ‘Not a single bed left’: UZ Brussels hospital has reached full capacity, CEO warns
    Significantly cooler temperatures from Friday
    Brussels Airport tests the deployment of drones
    WHO report on origin of COVID-19 leaves all options on the table
    Hospital worker arrested in Sky ECC investigation
    Belgium in Brief: April Fools Is Disappointing 
    More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers
    National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women
    Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead in cell 
    Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what changes?
    Europe’s ‘unacceptably’ slow vaccination roll-out prolonging pandemic, WHO says
    Eurovision Song Contest can go ahead with live audience as test event
    Brussels Airport adapts annual awards to recognise cargo community’s efforts during pandemic
    Experts fear ‘collateral damage’ as patients postpone health care
    Both employers and employees in childcare sector on strike today
    Belgian rail CEO threatens to suspend all train travel to coastal destinations
    Former top cop faces corruption charges
    14% of adult population in Belgium vaccinated, coronavirus infection rate declining
    The Recap: Bubble, Belgium & Beyond
    View more
    Share article:

    Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend

    Thursday, 01 April 2021
    © Belga/Thierry Roge

    Metro traffic will be interrupted during Easter weekend due to minor construction work on the tracks in Beekkant.

    STIB is replacing a switch in Beekkant during the holiday weekend. The work will affect metro traffic on lines 1-5 and 2-6, and is part of the regular maintenance of the metro network.

    It will take place from 3 to 5 April.

    Metro traffic will be interrupted between the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Gare de l’Ouest/Brussels-West stations (lines 1 and 5) and between the Ossegem and Gare de l’Ouest/Brussels-West stations (lines 2 and 6).

    A shuttle bus will operate between the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers and Beekkant stations.

    Bus 87 (Simonis – Beekkant) will be extended to the Étangs Noirs/Zwarte Vijvers station.

    Bus route 86 (Machtens – Gare Centrale/Centraal Station) will be reinforced and operated with articulated buses to provide more space.

    The Brussels Times