   
Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 April, 2021
Latest News:
Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive...
The Recap: Doctors, Drones & Discarded Drugs...
Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre...
De Croo counts on speedy handling of Belgium’s...
15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 April 2021
    Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care
    The Recap: Doctors, Drones & Discarded Drugs
    Thousands party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre as April Fools’ joke gets out of hand
    De Croo counts on speedy handling of Belgium’s pandemic law
    15 million Johnson & Johnson vaccines unusable in US after production error
    De Wever takes up arms for contested Antwerp Hands
    Event sector pitches De Croo on reopening with special measures
    Saint-Gilles prison is nearly closed for good
    Revealed: EU target for full vaccination by July ‘impossible’ say ambassadors
    Metro disruptions expected over Easter weekend
    ‘Not a single bed left’: UZ Brussels hospital has reached full capacity, CEO warns
    Significantly cooler temperatures from Friday
    Brussels Airport tests the deployment of drones
    WHO report on origin of COVID-19 leaves all options on the table
    Hospital worker arrested in Sky ECC investigation
    Belgium in Brief: April Fools Is Disappointing 
    More than 1,000 volunteer for Brussels vaccination centers
    National Bank: A degree brings 28% more pay for men, 27% for women
    Man who killed Brussels hotel employee found dead in cell 
    Belgium told to lift ‘all Covid measures’: what changes?
    View more
    Share article:

    Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care

    Friday, 02 April 2021
    © Belga

    The country’s hospital facilities are coming under increased stress as the humber of patients in intensive care approaches 800, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

    Between 23 and 30 March, an average of 4,814 new people tested positive per day, which is an 11% increase compared to the week before, down by four percentage points since yesterday’s seven-day average increase.

    The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 887,920. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

    Over the past two weeks, 557.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 60% increase compared to the two weeks before.

    Between 26 March and 1 April, an average of 261.6 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 15% compared to the week before.

    In total, 2,958 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Thursday, 29 more than the day before. Of all patients, 790 were in intensive care, 35 more than on Wednesday, while 436 patients were on a ventilator, one more than the previous day.

    From 23 to 29 March, an average number of 26.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 2.1% decrease compared to the week before.

    The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,045.

    Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,238,361 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 68,195.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.8%.

    The percentage increased by 0.1% compared to last week’s seven-day average while testing increased by 13%.

    As of yesterday, a total of 1,340,320 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, up by about 55,000 from the day before, or 14.6% of the population aged 18 and older.

    In addition, 528,257 people – or 5.7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated, up from 519,175 the day before.

    The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.11, up from 1.10 since yesterday, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is growing in Belgium.

    The Brussels Times