Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care

The country’s hospital facilities are coming under increased stress as the humber of patients in intensive care approaches 800, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Friday.

Between 23 and 30 March, an average of 4,814 new people tested positive per day, which is an 11% increase compared to the week before, down by four percentage points since yesterday’s seven-day average increase.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 887,920. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 557.6 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 60% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 26 March and 1 April, an average of 261.6 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, an increase of 15% compared to the week before.

In total, 2,958 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Thursday, 29 more than the day before. Of all patients, 790 were in intensive care, 35 more than on Wednesday, while 436 patients were on a ventilator, one more than the previous day.

From 23 to 29 March, an average number of 26.7 deaths occurred per day, marking a 2.1% decrease compared to the week before.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,045.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,238,361 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 68,195.6 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 7.8%.

The percentage increased by 0.1% compared to last week’s seven-day average while testing increased by 13%.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,340,320 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, up by about 55,000 from the day before, or 14.6% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 528,257 people – or 5.7% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated, up from 519,175 the day before.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, now stands at 1.11, up from 1.10 since yesterday, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects more than one other person on average and that the epidemic is growing in Belgium.



The Brussels Times