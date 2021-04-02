   
Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 02 April, 2021
Latest News:
One mayor goes it alone: terraces in Middelkerke,...
Employees plan strike after nursing home announces intent...
Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says...
Thousands ‘interested’ in new party in Brussels Bois...
Belgium has reached ‘a new tipping point’ in...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 02 April 2021
    One mayor goes it alone: terraces in Middelkerke, come what may
    Employees plan strike after nursing home announces intent to close
    Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president
    Thousands ‘interested’ in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre today
    Belgium has reached ‘a new tipping point’ in epidemic, says Van Gucht
    Serial killer’s house in Charleroi will become a memorial garden
    Covid-19 patients now 11 years younger than during second wave
    Flanders wants you to count the birds – sparrows, specifically
    Three quarters of tenants would like to buy a property
    Water cuts for underprivileged will be banned in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Fake Festival
    What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?
    ‘Slap in the face’: over 20 arrests after fake festival in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Car parks make way for terraces this summer in Brussels
    Belgian research discovers meteorite impact over Antarctica 430,000 years ago
    Scrap laws against sex work, says justice minister
    Researchers in Brussels uncover important new clues for future cancer immunotherapies
    Education: Flanders and Scotland working on post-Brexit student exchange
    Covid-19: Almost 800 patients are now in intensive care
    The Recap: Doctors, Drones & Discarded Drugs
    View more
    Share article:

    Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president

    Friday, 02 April 2021
    © Pixabay

    Belgium should set up “a reserve army of nurses” in order to be ready for another wave in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the president of Absym, the Belgian association of medical unions.

    “This isn’t feasible for this summer, but it is feasible on the ground for autumn,” said Dr Philippe Devos, deputy head of the intensive care unit at the CHC in Liège and president of Absym (Association belge des syndicats médicaux).

    “Nurses who are no longer in the profession must be made available,” Devos said, according to Le Soir.

    Related News

     

    Devos is calling for a law to mobilise volunteers, funding to ensure no discrimination in hiring, and an annual two to three-week refresher course consisting of three to five days of theoretical training followed by ten to 15 days of practice.

    “We have to move quickly. We must not wait until next summer to think about it. This is the right time and the cost will be lower than that of a new wave,” said Devos.

    The Brussels Times