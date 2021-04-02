Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president

Belgium should set up “a reserve army of nurses” in order to be ready for another wave in the coronavirus pandemic, according to the president of Absym, the Belgian association of medical unions.

“This isn’t feasible for this summer, but it is feasible on the ground for autumn,” said Dr Philippe Devos, deputy head of the intensive care unit at the CHC in Liège and president of Absym (Association belge des syndicats médicaux).

“Nurses who are no longer in the profession must be made available,” Devos said, according to Le Soir.

Devos is calling for a law to mobilise volunteers, funding to ensure no discrimination in hiring, and an annual two to three-week refresher course consisting of three to five days of theoretical training followed by ten to 15 days of practice.

“We have to move quickly. We must not wait until next summer to think about it. This is the right time and the cost will be lower than that of a new wave,” said Devos.

