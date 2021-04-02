   
Employees plan strike after nursing home announces intent to close
Friday, 02 April, 2021
    © Belga

    Employees at the Armonea Home Sebrechts in Molenbeek-Saint Jean are planning to strike after management announced its intent to close the establishment, threatening 108 jobs.

    According to the unions, the group’s management argues that the building no longer meets the quality and safety standards required of a nursing home.

    They say the occupancy rate is too low, and it’s unlikely to improve. Occupancy for 2020 was on average 77%, and the operating company says the financial situation of the resident care facility is weighing heavily on the rest of their operations.

    “There is great concern that this decision will be the first and unfortunately not the last in the Brussels Region, given the current oversupply following the many deaths caused by the epidemic, the loss of public confidence in the nursing home institution, the competition between commercial groups, the inadequacy of the prices charged in relation to the socio-economic reality and the continuous search for profitability,” unions stress.

