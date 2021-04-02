ULB’s peregrine falcons can be followed via live streaming

The camera will make it possible to follow the nesting of birds of prey live, raise awareness of natural heritage, and show the results of nature conservation measures. Analysis of the recorded images will also allow researchers to study the life and diet of the pair during nesting.
The peregrine falcon had almost completely disappeared from Europe. The bird has been back in Belgium since 1994 and in the capital since the mid-1990s.
Brussels has become the city of the peregrine falcon: there are now about 15 pairs living there out of a total of almost 200 in the whole of Belgium.
A falcon chick, especially one reared for falconry, still in its downy stage, is known as an eyas (sometimes spelled eyass).