ULB’s peregrine falcons can be followed via live streaming

A pair of peregrine falcons on the Solbosch campus of the University of Brussels can now be followed from home via streaming until the end of May, the university announced Friday.

This is made possible thanks to the “Falcons for Everyone” project, developed by the Royal Belgian Institute of Natural Sciences.

The pair of falcons took up residence atop the tower of Building A back in the spring of 2019. The peregrine falcons have successfully nested there this year, as well as last spring, according to ULB.

Now they’ve returned this year and have been breeding since March 8.

The first falcons should hatch around 12 April. The family can now be admired 24 hours a day, thanks to the camera installed on top of the tower, via a website.

By the end of May, the young birds should have left the nest.

Related News

The camera will make it possible to follow the nesting of birds of prey live, raise awareness of natural heritage, and show the results of nature conservation measures. Analysis of the recorded images will also allow researchers to study the life and diet of the pair during nesting.

The peregrine falcon had almost completely disappeared from Europe. The bird has been back in Belgium since 1994 and in the capital since the mid-1990s.

Brussels has become the city of the peregrine falcon: there are now about 15 pairs living there out of a total of almost 200 in the whole of Belgium.

A falcon chick, especially one reared for falconry, still in its downy stage, is known as an eyas (sometimes spelled eyass).

The Brussels Times