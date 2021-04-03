Coronavirus: Restaurants sue Federal Government...

About 50 restaurants have decided to file a liability suit against the Federal Government, charging that it failed to take accompanying measures when ordering them to close, as part of the fight against the novel Coronavirus, L’Echo newspaper reported on Saturday.

According to their lawyers, the restaurants had no option but to turn to the regional governments to obtain assistance, which in many cases was unequal.

“The proprietors of hospitality businesses have been left completely on their own by the Federal Government,” the lawyers stated in their citation.

They charged that the State’s absence of responsibility and faulty handling of the pandemic had compounded the losses suffered by the restaurants. “The State took a decision, it has to bear the consequences,” they argued.

The plaintiffs include names such as La Villa Lorraine, les Brasseries Georges, Le Mess, Enjoy, La Chaloupe d’Or and Le Chalet Robinson.

The liability of the Government stems from “its inability to accompany the drastic lockdown measures with proportionate and adequate financial assistance,” their lawyers wrote.

The restaurants are filing for a provisional indemnity of 5,000 euros each.

