   
Coronavirus: Restaurants sue Federal Government
Twitter Facebook
Saturday, 03 April, 2021
Latest News:
Coronavirus: Restaurants sue Federal Government...
The winners of Covid: Belgians bought more pet...
Covid-19: New infections up by 55%, hospital admissions...
Police on horseback run over partygoer in Bois...
ULB’s peregrine falcons can be followed via live...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Saturday, 03 April 2021
    Coronavirus: Restaurants sue Federal Government
    The winners of Covid: Belgians bought more pet food during lockdown
    Covid-19: New infections up by 55%, hospital admissions by almost 20%
    Police on horseback run over partygoer in Bois de la Cambre: investigation opened
    ULB’s peregrine falcons can be followed via live streaming
    One mayor goes it alone: terraces in Middelkerke, come what may
    Employees plan strike after nursing home announces intent to close
    Belgium needs ‘an army of reserve nurses,’ says medical union president
    Thousands ‘interested’ in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre today
    Belgium has reached ‘a new tipping point’ in epidemic, says Van Gucht
    Serial killer’s house in Charleroi will become a memorial garden
    Covid-19 patients now 11 years younger than during second wave
    Flanders wants you to count the birds – sparrows, specifically
    Three quarters of tenants would like to buy a property
    Water cuts for underprivileged will be banned in Brussels
    Belgium in Brief: Brussels’ Fake Festival
    EU will work with any government after elections in Israel
    What can (and can’t) you do in Belgium during the Easter break?
    ‘Slap in the face’: over 20 arrests after fake festival in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Car parks make way for terraces this summer in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Coronavirus: Restaurants sue Federal Government

    Saturday, 03 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    About 50 restaurants have decided to file a liability suit against the Federal Government, charging that it failed to take accompanying measures when ordering them to close, as part of the fight against the novel Coronavirus, L’Echo newspaper reported on Saturday.

    According to their lawyers, the restaurants had no option but to turn to the regional governments to obtain assistance, which in many cases was unequal.

    “The proprietors of hospitality businesses have been left completely on their own by the Federal Government,” the lawyers stated in their citation.

    They charged that the State’s absence of responsibility and faulty handling of the pandemic had compounded the losses suffered by the restaurants. “The State took a decision, it has to bear the consequences,” they argued.

    The plaintiffs include names such as La Villa Lorraine, les Brasseries Georges, Le Mess, Enjoy, La Chaloupe d’Or and Le Chalet Robinson.

    The liability of the Government stems from “its inability to accompany the drastic lockdown measures with proportionate and adequate financial assistance,” their lawyers wrote.

    The restaurants are filing for a provisional indemnity of 5,000 euros each.

    The Brussels Times