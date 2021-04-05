The amount of complaints regarding road conditions submitted to the Fix My Street app for Brussels rose by 18% last year, according to figures from Mobility Minister Elke Van den Brant.

The app allows Brussels residents to report things like potholes, broken sidewalks, or holes in bike lanes, and has become increasingly popular over the years since its release in 2013.

In total, Fix My Street received 70,473 reports in 2020, most of the which were for Brussels-City (24,804), followed by Anderlecht, Ixelles, and Etterbeek.

Related News

The relatively small municipality of Berchem-Sainte-Agathe is also high on the list considering its size, with over 3,000 reports, according to Bruzz.

Almost 90% of all complaints were related to municipal roads (61,990 reports). The rest (8,483) were related to regional roads.

In 2017, the app was expanded to allow users to report problems with public cleanliness like uncollected rubbish bags, illegal dumping, or construction waste.

The Brussels Times