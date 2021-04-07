   
No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 April, 2021
Latest News:
‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood...
More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky...
Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine...
Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity...
Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    ‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, says EMA
    More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky
    Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine
    Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity cantus songs
    Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown parties
    Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated
    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
    Today is International 406 Day, honouring the SOS
    Belgium in Brief: Why Would Thousands Gather In Bois de la Cambre? 
    Back to School: Consultative Committee likely to meet next week
    Record year for the super-rich: one new billionaire every 17 hours in 2020
    Almost no queues to register for coronavirus vaccination reserve list today
    Covid-19 brought attacks on human rights worldwide, says Amnesty
    EMA and Belgium to decide on use of AstraZeneca vaccine today
    Police in Belgium have ‘insufficient insight into racism and illegal violence’
    ‘La Boum 2’: Over 10,000 interested in new party in Brussels Bois de la Cambre
    Warning: Danger of slippery roads around Brussels
    Belgium’s coronavirus reproduction rate drops below 1 as infection rate decreases
    The Recap: Trains, Tests & Targets
    View more
    Share article:

    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week

    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Photo by The Brussels Times

    The clouds will often be heavy today as snow and sleet are seen throughout Belgium, mainly over the north and east of the country, but the weather is expected to warm up slightly by the end of the week.

    A few flakes will continue to fall in the Ardennes heights on Wednesday, while elsewhere the weather will be dry with sunny spells, according to the forecast of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

    The maximum temperatures will vary between 1°C in the Hautes Fagnes and 8°C in the west of the country. The wind will be moderate to fairly strong, with gusts of up to 60 or 70 km/h.

    The last winter showers will leave the country in the evening.

    During the night, one or two patches of freezing fog may form locally. It will be chilly, with minimum temperatures varying from 2°C at the sea to -8°C in Upper Belgium. In some valleys of the Ardennes, the mercury could even drop below -10°C. People should be on the lookout for Ice patches in some places.

    The weather is expected to warm up on Thursday, with temperatures between 2 and 10°C, under a generally moderate wind. The weather will be dry, with occasional breaks and cloudy fields.

    On Friday, the temperatures will rise to 14°C, but in the evening, rain is expected to spread from the French border.

    The Brussels Times