No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week

The clouds will often be heavy today as snow and sleet are seen throughout Belgium, mainly over the north and east of the country, but the weather is expected to warm up slightly by the end of the week.

A few flakes will continue to fall in the Ardennes heights on Wednesday, while elsewhere the weather will be dry with sunny spells, according to the forecast of the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

The maximum temperatures will vary between 1°C in the Hautes Fagnes and 8°C in the west of the country. The wind will be moderate to fairly strong, with gusts of up to 60 or 70 km/h.

The last winter showers will leave the country in the evening.

During the night, one or two patches of freezing fog may form locally. It will be chilly, with minimum temperatures varying from 2°C at the sea to -8°C in Upper Belgium. In some valleys of the Ardennes, the mercury could even drop below -10°C. People should be on the lookout for Ice patches in some places.

The weather is expected to warm up on Thursday, with temperatures between 2 and 10°C, under a generally moderate wind. The weather will be dry, with occasional breaks and cloudy fields.

On Friday, the temperatures will rise to 14°C, but in the evening, rain is expected to spread from the French border.

