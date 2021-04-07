   
Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
Twitter Facebook
Wednesday, 07 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium will temporarily only give AstraZeneca vaccine to...
Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve...
Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew...
Brussels police make first sexual harassment citations as...
‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Belgium will temporarily only give AstraZeneca vaccine to over-55s
    Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve list
    Netherlands wants to open terraces and lift curfew on 21 April
    Brussels police make first sexual harassment citations as part of new undercover operation
    ‘Possible link’ between AstraZeneca vaccine and rare blood clots, says EMA
    More white collar arrests from Belgium’s Operation Sky
    Belgium will set age limit on AstraZeneca vaccine
    Leuven students want to remove n-word from fraternity cantus songs
    Police for Brussels South see increase in lockdown parties
    Belgian politicians don’t want privileges for the vaccinated
    No more snow: the weather is expected to warm up by the end of the week
    Belgian law to be updated with gender-neutral language
    Today is International 406 Day, honouring the SOS
    Belgium in Brief: Why Would Thousands Gather In Bois de la Cambre? 
    Back to School: Consultative Committee likely to meet next week
    Record year for the super-rich: one new billionaire every 17 hours in 2020
    Almost no queues to register for coronavirus vaccination reserve list today
    Covid-19 brought attacks on human rights worldwide, says Amnesty
    EMA and Belgium to decide on use of AstraZeneca vaccine today
    Police in Belgium have ‘insufficient insight into racism and illegal violence’
    View more
    Share article:

    Over 250,000 people registered on Belgium’s vaccination reserve list

    Wednesday, 07 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    More than 250,000 people in Belgium have registered on the reserve list to get vaccinated via the federal QVax system since it went online on Tuesday, according to the vaccination taskforce.

    About half a million people attempted to register for the reserve list on Tuesday, which led to hour-long waits before the platform could be accessed. On Wednesday, over 250,000 people successfully registered, according to a press release.

    Almost 10% of those who managed to register on Tuesday were over 65 years old – the age group currently being vaccinated – meaning they are the most likely to be called up.

    However, these leftover vaccines “always involve a limited number of doses,” the taskforce stressed, as it only concerns the remaining vaccines of people who did not show up to their appointment during the day.

    Related News:

     

    “The people on the reserve list will be called up in descending order of age, as provided for in the vaccination schedule, and therefore not on the basis of who registered first,” they said.

    “A 28-year-old cannot be called up before a 65-year-old, even if he registered before the 65-year-old,” they added. “The main purpose of this reserve list is to vaccinate as many people as possible as soon as possible.”

    The Qvax system is available to people living in Flanders, Wallonia and the German-speaking community, but Brussels’ residents have to use the Capital-Region’s own system.

    Additionally, this large influx shows that the population is highly motivated to get vaccinated, and that people understand the importance of the vaccination campaign, according to the authorities.

    “Only when we reach the milestone of 70% vaccinated adults can we return to normal life,” they added. “When you get vaccinated, you not only protect yourself, but you contribute to the herd immunity of the whole population.”

    Maïthé Chini
    The Brussels Times