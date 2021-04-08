Vaccine link to Belgium’s one fatal blood clotting case remains unclear
Credit: Belga
It currently remains unclear if the one fatal case of blood clotting with a low platelet count following vaccination in Belgium was linked to the vaccine, according to the Federal Agency for Medicines and Health Products (FAMHP).
This one reported case was fatal, but that could also be due to an underlying condition, the FAMHP stated on its website. “This report was investigated in detail,” the FAMHP said, adding that “there are underlying conditions that could explain the death.”
While it was communicated that the case in question concerned splanchnic venous thrombosis (blood clots in the abdomen) combined with a low platelet count, no other details were made public.
However, the overall benefits of the vaccine in preventing Covid-19 continue to outweigh the risks of side effects, especially when the associated risk of hospitalisation and death are taken into account, the EMA stressed.
A possible explanation for the combination of blood clots and low platelet count is an immune reaction, leading to a condition similar to that sometimes seen in patients treated with heparin (heparin-induced thrombocytopenia, HIT), according to the FAMHP.
The EMA is now asking for new studies as well as changes to ongoing studies to provide more information and will take further measures if necessary.