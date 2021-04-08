House prices rose by 5.4% in the eurozone and 5.7% in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year, according to the statistical office Eurostat.

In Belgium, the increase is 5.7%.

For the euro zone, this is the highest annual increase since the fourth quarter of 2006, Eurostat said.

Compared with the third quarter of 2020, house prices rose by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU.

Among Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices were observed in Luxembourg (+16.7%), Denmark (+9.8%) and Lithuania (+9.4%).

The Brussels Times