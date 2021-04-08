   
House prices rise not just in Belgium, but also the EU
Thursday, 08 April, 2021
    Thursday, 08 April 2021
    Image by Mohamed Hassan from Pixabay

    House prices rose by 5.4% in the eurozone and 5.7% in the European Union in the fourth quarter of 2020, compared to the same period last year, according to the statistical office Eurostat.

    In Belgium, the increase is 5.7%.

    For the euro zone, this is the highest annual increase since the fourth quarter of 2006, Eurostat said.

    Compared with the third quarter of 2020, house prices rose by 1.4% in the euro area and by 1.3% in the EU.

    Among Member States for which data are available, the highest annual increases in house prices were observed in Luxembourg (+16.7%), Denmark (+9.8%) and Lithuania (+9.4%).

    The Brussels Times