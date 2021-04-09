   
EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 09 April, 2021
Latest News:
EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals...
Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies...
Police fill in for striking prison staff in...
Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael...
Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 09 April 2021
    EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals
    Prince Philip, husband of Queen Elizabeth II, dies aged 99
    Police fill in for striking prison staff in Brussels
    Black lemur born at Zoo Planckendael
    Belgium’s daily Covid-19 hospital admissions drop for first time in four weeks
    Belgium in Brief: What’s Your Hobby?
    93 percent of Belgian trains were on time in March
    Certain under-56s can still get AstraZeneca’s vaccine, if they want to
    Far-right politician Van Grieken’s Twitter account blocked for ‘violating site’s rules’
    ‘Show will go on’: Brussels theatre to open its doors end-April with or without relaxations
    Quarter more employees working abroad for Belgian companies
    Operation Sky uncovers details behind a dozen grenade attacks in Antwerp
    Brussels initiative aims to preserve the use of non-Belgian languages
    Brussels has started vaccination of high-risk patients against coronavirus
    Decrease in new coronavirus cases reported in Belgium continues
    The Recap: Signatures, Support & ‘Sofagate’
    Torch lighters at remembrance ceremony in Jerusalem
    Belgium records highest number of daily hospital admissions since November
    Johnson & Johnson will deliver 50,000 vaccines to Belgium in April
    Suspect arrested for plotting attack on Dutch vaccination centre
    View more
    Share article:

    EU continues to export vaccines, no new refusals

    Friday, 09 April 2021
    © Nicolas Maeterlinck/Belga

    Although the mechanism for monitoring and authorising exports of vaccines from the EU was strengthened at the end of March, such exports have continued in recent days.

    From the date the mechanism was put into force (30 January) until 7 April, there were 531 authorised requests by Member States for a total of 80.1 million doses to be exported from EU territory over that period, according to figures that the European Commission released on Friday.

    Despite the tightening of measures around allowing vaccines to be exported to other countries, there was only one refusal – that of Italy concerning a batch of 250,000 doses of a coronavirus vaccine that AstraZeneca wanted to send to Australia.

    Related News

     

    On 24 March, the EU executive adopted adjustments to the European “transparency and authorisation” mechanism for exports of vaccines and vaccine active substances from the EU.

    The mechanism had been set up in a hurry in order to have a global view of the actions of pharmaceutical companies under contract with the EU, to check whether they were unfairly favouring external customers.

    The Commission reported that 380 export applications had already been accepted on 24 March, concerning 33 different destinations for a total of around 43 million doses.

    Since then, no new refusals have been added to the only one registered so far, even under the new criteria.

    As of 7 April, the total number of applications accepted by Member States reached 531, for the export of about 80.1 million doses to 42 countries, the Commission said.

    The Brussels Times