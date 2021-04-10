Covid-19: New cases slow down as ICU cases and deaths rise

The number of new coronavirus infections in the country is continuing to decline, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

Between 30 March and 6 April, an average of 3,594 new people tested positive per day, down by 24% from the 7-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 917,917. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 505.3 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 4% increase compared to the two weeks before.

Between 3 and 9 April, an average of 250.3 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, a decrease of 9% compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s 7-day average of 253.3.

In total, 3,116 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Friday, 12 fewer than the day before. The rise in the number of patients in intensive care continues, as there were 925 patients in these units on Friday, 14 more than the day before.

Meanwhile, 515 patients were on a ventilator, the same number as the previous day.

From 30 March to 6 April, an average number of 41.1 deaths occurred per day, marking a 46.9% increase compared to the week before, and up from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 39.4.

The total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic is currently 23,390.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,620,846 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 49,289 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 8.2%.

This percentage rose by 0.4% since yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 27%.

As of yesterday, a total of 1,677,523people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 18.2% of the population aged 18 and older, up by more than 70,000 from the day before.

In addition, 605,395 people – or 6.6% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, stands at 0.96, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

The Brussels Times