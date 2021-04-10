Rain-soaked weekend ahead...

The sky will be cloudy on Saturday, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute, IRM, which warns Belgians in its morning forecast for the 10th of April to expect rainy weather, with the showers increasing in intensity in the afternoon and evening.

Maximum temperatures will range from 7°C on the Coast to 12°C in Gaume. The wind will be moderate, blowing in from the northeast in many regions, and even strong at sea. South of the Sambre-et-Meuse furrow, the wind will be quite moderate, coming in from the south.

During the evening and overnight, the weather will remain overcast and rainy. In the northwest, a bit of melting snow cannot be ruled out. Lows will vary between 3°C in the centre of the country and 8°C in Gaume.

South of the Sambre-et-Meuse furrow, the south wind will remain moderate. Elsewhere, the wind will blow in from the north to northeast, and will also be moderate. On the coast, however, the wind will be quite strong, with gusts of up to 55 km per hour.

On Sunday, the sky will first be very cloudy, with a few light showers which, in Flanders, could be accompanied by a bit of melting snow. For the afternoon and evening, the IRM forecasts drier weather, starting in the northwest, with clearer skies. Some snowflakes could fall in the Ardennes Heights.

Maximum temperatures will range between 2°C and 7°C. The wind will be moderate and, along the coast, quite strong. In the Ardennes it will be temporarily light to moderate, blowing in from the south to south west.

