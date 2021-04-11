Woman jumps from window to escape police at lockdown party

A woman was injured on Saturday after jumping out of a window to escape police at a lockdown party in the Borgerhout district in Antwerp.

Police arrived to the party at 8 PM Saturday evening, where 16 adults and 4 children had gathered.

One of the attendants told police they had to go to the toilet. Instead she tried to escape through a window, but was injured in the process.

The police called for an ambulance. The woman injured her shoulder, but her life is not in danger.

In another incident in Antwerp on Saturday night, a young man died after trying to escape from police arriving to a lockdown party.

The man attempted to flee from the window, but slipped and fell to the ground from the 4th floor.

The Brussels Times