More snow in parts of Belgium today, rain elsewhere

Monday will be cloudy across most of Belgium, with a few showers of rain, sleet or even snow falling in places, according to the Royal Meteorological Institute (RMI).

In the extreme south of the country, the weather should remain generally dry with more sunny spells.

During the course of the day, showers will spread across the country. However, the weather will become drier and sunnier in the coastal region. It will be quite cold for the season, with highs of 2 or 3°C in Hautes­ Fagnes to 7 or 8°C in the centre, under a generally moderate wind.

The weather will become dry again over the whole country, with wide-open skies as soon as the evening falls.

Temperatures will then drop again with widespread frosts; lows will be between 4 and 8°C in the Ardennes, 2 or 3°C in the centre and 1°C at the coast.

The Brussels Times