Construction begins this week on the long-awaited Susan Daniel Bridge over the Brussels Canal, starting Thursday the 15th.

The bridge will connect Rue Picard in Molenbeek-Saint-Jean – near the Tour & Taxi event space – and Boulevard Simón Bolívar, which leads to Brussels Gare du Nord.

In 2016, after a long wait, the bridge for public transport and for pedestrians and cyclists received a permit, and in mid-2019 the first work began.

The central bridge deck has been resting on the left bank of the canal since August 2020 and is now ready to be placed over the canal, the federal fund Beliris said in a message to local residents.

The bridge will be placed from 15 to 18 April, according to Bruzz. Barges will help with the work, which will be carried out 24 hours a day to ensure that the installation is carried out as quickly as possible with limited disruptions.

For four days during the installation, no shipping traffic will be possible on the canal.

The Quai des Péniches will be closed to car traffic and the Rue de la Dyle will become a dead end. Pedestrians and cyclists will be able to pass through the construction zone.

The bridge will not be ready after the installation, which was actually planned for 2020. The next phase will involve the construction of the “approach bridges,” which are the connecting pieces between the central bridge deck and the land.

This work will continue until next winter.

