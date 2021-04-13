   
People in Belgium are finding it ‘increasingly difficult’ to limit journeys
Tuesday, 13 April, 2021
    People in Belgium are finding it ‘increasingly difficult’ to limit journeys

    Tuesday, 13 April 2021
    Credit: Belga

    People in Belgium are finding it “increasingly difficult” to limit and reduce their journeys, health officials stated at a press conference on Tuesday.

    As the restrictions have been in force for so many weeks, this is “an understandable trend,” according to interfederal Covid-19 spokesperson Yves Van Laethem.

    However, he also repeated that “an increase in social contacts, combined with the more infectious British variant, is enough to strengthen the transmission chain of the virus.”

    While mobility in Belgium fell sharply during the autumn and Christmas holidays, this was less the case for the carnival break and the first weekend of the Easter holidays.

    However, that also went hand in hand with the reopening of a number of businesses, as well as a few sunny weekends following a prolonged cold period, according to Van Laethem.

    A similar picture emerges for journeys to and from work, according to official figures, with a larger number of people physically going to the workplace.

    However, since Easter Monday, the overall mobility of people in Belgium has started to decline again, Van Laethem said, adding that this period was also accompanied by unpleasant weather.

