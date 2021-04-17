Covid-19: Hospital admissions and deaths come down slowly ahead of new relaxations

The seven-day daily average of new hospital admissions and deaths are coming down ahead of new relaxed restrictions, according to the latest official figures published by the Sciensano public health institute on Saturday.

From 6 to 13 April, an average of 3,755 new people tested positive per day, up by 4% from the seven-day average of the week before.

The total number of confirmed cases in Belgium since the beginning of the pandemic is 943,213. The total reflects all people in Belgium who have been infected and includes confirmed active cases as well as patients who have since recovered or died as a result of the virus.

Over the past two weeks, 447.9 infections were confirmed per 100,000 inhabitants, which is a 20% decrease compared to the two weeks before.

Between 10 and 16 April, an average of 236.3 patients was admitted to the hospital per day, a decrease of 6% compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s 7-day average of 239.9.

In total, 3,015 coronavirus patients were in hospital on Friday, 17 fewer than the day before, and 923 patients were in intensive care units, again, down by seven since the day before. Meanwhile, 541 patients were on a ventilator, the same number as the previous day.

From 6 to 13 April, an average number of 39.4 deaths occurred per day, marking a 3.8% decrease compared to the week before, and down from yesterday’s average weekly deaths of 40.6. This brings the total number of deaths in the country since the beginning of the pandemic to 23,681.

Since the start of the pandemic, a total of 11,907,015 tests have been carried out. Of those tests, an average of 43,327 were taken per day over the past week, with a positivity rate of 9.8%.

This percentage was 1.6% higher than yesterday’s positivity rate of the last seven days, while testing decreased by 10%.

As of yesterday, a total of 2,136,300 people in Belgium have received at least one dose of the vaccine against Covid-19, or 23.2% of the population aged 18 and older.

In addition, 680,454 people – or 7.4% of the adult population – have been fully vaccinated.

The reproduction rate, meanwhile, remains at 0.94, meaning that one person with coronavirus infects on average less than one other person and that the epidemic is slowly declining in Belgium.

The Brussels Times