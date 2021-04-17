28 arrests after deadly row in Liège...

A woman in Liège died from injuries sustained during a brawl on Friday night. Shots are said to have been fired, and police arrested 28 people after the fight.

The incident is said to have occurred between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM in the Rue de Nancy, in the Bressoux district, according to De Standaard.

Police arrived on the scene en masse.

Witnesses say that a big fight was going on nearby, with dozens of people involved. Some threw stones or used hammers. Afterwards, shots were heard.

The police confirmed in a statement that one person was seriously injured during the brawl and has died from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not yet been released.

The Brussels Times