   
28 arrests after deadly row in Liège
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
    Credit: Belga

    A woman in Liège died from injuries sustained during a brawl on Friday night. Shots are said to have been fired, and police arrested 28 people after the fight.

    The incident is said to have occurred between 4:30 PM and 5:30 PM in the Rue de Nancy, in the Bressoux district, according to De Standaard.

    Police arrived on the scene en masse.

    Witnesses say that a big fight was going on nearby, with dozens of people involved. Some threw stones or used hammers. Afterwards, shots were heard.

    The police confirmed in a statement that one person was seriously injured during the brawl and has died from her injuries. The investigation is ongoing, and further details have not yet been released.

