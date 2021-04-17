   
Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
Saturday, 17 April, 2021
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew

    Saturday, 17 April 2021
    Three police officers were injured last night when the driver of a vehicle smashed into a roadblock near the canal, attempting to escape a police check.

    On Friday evening around 10:15 PM, officers from the Brussels Capital Ixelles police zone wanted to check a Renault Megane in the city centre, according to the spokeswoman for the Brussels public prosecutor’s office, who confirmed the details to Bruzz.

    The vehicle was driving too fast and would not stop for the police. The officers then started the pursuit.

    On the Boulevard Barthélémy, near the Canal, the road was blocked by police vehicles. The 22-year-old driver of the Renault collided with them, and three officers were injured.

    The driver was detained and released after questioning, “but the case is being pursued,” said public prosecutor Sarah Durant.

    The Brussels Times