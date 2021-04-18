   
Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
Twitter Facebook
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Latest News:
Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for...
After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering...
Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in...
Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing...
Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for women’
    After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering the pandemic?
    Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in Europe in three years
    Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing car parks
    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests
    European Citizens’ initiative to end the use of cages in animal farming in EU on the right track
    News in briefs: Buried underwear will show state of Swiss soil
    Covid-19: Positivity rate is now one in every ten tests taken
    Spain imposes quarantine for travellers from 12 countries
    Coronavirus: Belgium to send 760,000 masks to Guinea
    Gang fight in Bressoux claims life, wounds 2 and disrupts bus service
    Three officers injured in vehicle pursuit after curfew
    Main section of Suzan Daniel Bridge over Brussels Canal to be completed by Sunday
    Tom Van Grieken can tweet again after Twitter ban
    “Horizons” Salon to showcase some 200 youth initiatives
    Monster criminal trial on former NATO site starts on Monday
    Residents of care homes may soon get more freedoms
    Electrical fault on Boeing’s 737 MAX appears more widespread than first thought
    Belgium sees 599 bankruptcies in March
    Hidden camera shows how athletes with a disability are stared at in Brussels
    View more
    Share article:

    Antwerp police break up multiple parties, make several arrests

    Sunday, 18 April 2021
    Credit: © Belga

    Police in Antwerp last night had to intervene in multiple places where people had gathered and were not adhering to current guidelines regarding social distancing in light of the global pandemic.

    Several people were administratively arrested, mostly around the Scheldt quays and the Leopoldplaats in the Theatre district, according to De Standaard.

    The largest gathering was on Saturday evening on the Sint-Michielskaai, where about a hundred mostly young people gathered. There was dancing and loud music being played, which attracted even more people.

    Police arrived on the scene to remind those present of the coronavirus rules and sent everyone home. One person was administratively arrested and the police also confiscated some portable music devices, according to them.

    “When we arrived on the Scheldt quays, most of the young people started walking,” said Wouter Bruyns, spokesperson for the Antwerp police. “We were very pragmatic and only arrested one person for disturbing the public order. We also confiscated five [portable music players], one of which was a large stereo.”

    Related News

     

    There were more gatherings elsewhere in the city later in the evening. Police also had to intervene on Leopoldplaats, and litter was left behind throughout the city where people had gathered en masse.

    Earlier in the day, the police had already had to intervene in several crowded places.

    “We certainly don’t want to be too strict,” said Bruyns. “But we try to enforce it as proportionally and fairly as possible.”

    In the past weeks, especially when the weather was good, police in Antwerp had to intervene several times because too many people gathered on the Scheldt quays.

    On Friday evening, groups of young people on the Zeedijk and at the beach in Knokke-Heist once again caused a nuisance. According to the police of the Damme/Knokke-Heist zone, no serious offences were reported, but GAS fines and police reports were handed out for breaches of the coronavirus measures.

    The Brussels Times