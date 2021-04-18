   
Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of mandatory face mask rule
Sunday, 18 April, 2021
Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of mandatory face mask rule
Squatters occupy empty building in Laeken: ‘Only for...
After a coronavirus Easter, how are chocolatiers weathering...
Report: More than 18,000 unaccompanied minors vanished in...
Anderlechtse Haard to outsource management of social housing...
    Train conductor attacked after reminding young people of mandatory face mask rule

    Sunday, 18 April 2021

    A train conductor was attacked by several young people at Gare de Bruxelles-Nord yesterday evening after reminding them of the rules requiring them to wear a facemask.

    The man filed a complaint with police, with the support of the SNCB, according to Bruzz, which has video of the event.

    Some of the young people reacted violently to the reminder of the mandatory facemask, which is required due to the global pandemic that has killed over 23,000 people in Belgium, and over 3 million people worldwide.

    In the video first posted on Facebook by an onlooker, the train conductor can be seen fending off the attack until some bystanders intervene. The man did not suffer any serious injuries.

    “A complaint will be filed, because that is the only option in case of such aggressive behaviour against our colleagues,” SNCB spokesperson Bart Crols confirmed to Bruzz.

    A few days ago, it was announced that an average of two train attendants are confronted with violence every day. Last year, there were 170 cases of more serious assaults and injuries and 239 cases of light violence.

    The Brussels Times