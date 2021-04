Forty-six cows were stolen between Friday and Saturday this past weekend from Laiche in the province of Luxembourg.

The public prosecutor’s office of Luxembourg says the facts took place between Friday evening around 9:30 PM and Saturday around 4:30 PM.

According to local residents, lights could be seen around 4 AM on Friday night.

It is feared that the animals have been taken abroad, which makes their retrieval unlikely.

The cows are of the Salers breed.

The Brussels Times