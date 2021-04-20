   
Fake job applications should help map discrimination in Belgian labour market
Twitter Facebook
Tuesday, 20 April, 2021
Latest News:
Fake job applications should help map discrimination in...
‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees...
Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused...
EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson...
Belgium will discuss how to reopen hospitality sector...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Fake job applications should help map discrimination in Belgian labour market
    ‘Explosive situation in prisons’: Calls for all detainees to be given vaccination priority
    Wife of Belgian ambassador to South Korea accused of slapping shop assistant
    EMA to announce evaluation of Johnson & Johnson coronavirus vaccine today
    Belgium will discuss how to reopen hospitality sector on Friday
    All main coronavirus indicators continue to drop
    The Recap: Travel, Thanks & Trusted Persons
    WHO emergency committee opposed to ‘vaccination passports’ for travel
    Greta Thunberg supports Covax system against ‘vaccine inequality’
    Terraces ‘guaranteed’ to reopen on 8 May, say Francophone Liberals
    400 people ready to take part in planned ‘test concert’ in Belgian town
    Huge potential for barrier removal in European rivers
    Belgium launches campaign to urge elderly people to appoint ‘trusted person’
    Denmark still administers AstraZeneca’s vaccine on a voluntary basis
    Greece lifts quarantine for residents of EU and five other countries
    Brussels Airlines launches search for 250 ‘heroes of the pandemic’
    Relaunch of Brussels-Vienna night train postponed to end of May
    Belgium in Brief: Every Commute Needs A Coffee
    Non-essential travel ban lifted today: Controls on testing ‘could take place’
    Belgian Olympians will get priority for coronavirus vaccine, health ministers announce
    View more
    Share article:

    Fake job applications should help map discrimination in Belgian labour market

    Tuesday, 20 April 2021
    Credit: Pixabay

    The Flemish government will use fake job applications to better understand the extent of discriminations within the labour market of 33 sectors, the Flemish Minister of Employment Hilde Crevits said on Tuesday.

    The scheme using fake applications, which will involve nearly 1.9 million employees in the hospitality and graphics sector, among others, was proposed by three labour market experts as an academic monitoring system to better understand Belgium’s discrimination problem.

    “It is the first time that sectors will carry out a baseline measurement to combat discrimination in their sector. The baseline measurement will give them a clear view of what kind of discrimination is present and how big the problem is,” Crevits said in a press release.

    As part of this project, fictitious applications will be sent out in response to real vacancies at companies within the participating sectors, in which candidates are very similar to each other, but differ from each other on characteristics linked to grounds for discrimination such as age, gender and origin.

    These fake applications are part of a wider anti-discrimination initiative, for which each sector will receive €85,000 to organise actions to help build an inclusive labour market.

    As a first step, sectors are asked to perform a risk analysis to estimate the forms of discrimination to be expected within their sector.

    Based on these analyses, fictitious CVs will be sent to real vacancies in Flanders to test whether the forms of discrimination, which the sector expects to be present on the basis of the risk analysis, are actually present.

    “The baseline measurement is not a goal in itself but a starting point. The baseline measurement is an awareness-raising instrument and can be a real eye-opener for sectors and companies. The conclusions will not be used to impose sanctions on the sectors,” Crevits’ press release read.

    Based on the results of the baseline measurement, sectors can take specific actions to counteract discrimination.

    Lauren Walker
    The Brussels Times