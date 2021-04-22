   
Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign
Twitter Facebook
Thursday, 22 April, 2021
Latest News:
Belgium’s sunny weather expected to last all weekend...
Brussels launches initiative for cheaper energy bills...
Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig...
Diesel prices will rise slightly on Friday...
‘All options’ still on the table for AstraZeneca...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Thursday, 22 April 2021
    Belgium’s sunny weather expected to last all weekend
    Brussels launches initiative for cheaper energy bills
    Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig sector
    Diesel prices will rise slightly on Friday
    ‘All options’ still on the table for AstraZeneca in Europe
    Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign
    Belgian mayors plead for 11:00 PM closing time for terraces
    Germany plans to buy 30 million doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine
    Could smart streetlighting in European cities help fight the coronavirus?
    Solar-powered electric car to be sold in Europe by end of the year
    Belgium in Brief: Life In The All Passports Line
    Speed camera marathon finds 11.7% of vehicles driving too fast
    Flemish government introduces action plan to secure staffing in hospitality sector 
    Belgium must be ‘careful’ with relaxations for vaccinated people only, warns expert
    Exploring Brussels museums by night: Nocturnes event starts today 
    Police will fine businesses that open their terraces early
    Over 70% of people older than 65 in Flanders received first dose of coronavirus vaccine
    ‘Second wave almost entirely due to politics,’ according to Van Ranst
    Europe experienced its warmest autumn, winter and overall year on record in 2020
    Noella the Limburg she-wolf is expecting more cubs
    View more
    Share article:

    Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign

    Thursday, 22 April 2021
    © Belga

    Saint-Josse aims to intensify its vaccination awareness campaign now that the BRUVAX platform has been launched, according to a press release on Thursday.

    As of Monday, people living in the Brussels Capital Region can use the Bru-VAX reservation system to register for a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

    Mayor Emir KIR said Saint Josse hopes to strengthen the awareness campaign for the Brussels neighbourhood that was launched in February through new initiatives.

    Those include a massive campaign of around 10,000 posters, the organisation of a special vaccination webinar, and the creation of an information and registration point every Thursday during the weekly market on Place Saint-Josse.

    The goal is to provide better support to the population in the context of vaccination and to offer local solutions to overcome difficulties reported by citizens.

    “We are making considerable efforts and maintaining a constant dialogue with all the decision-makers to accompany citizens in what sometimes looks like an obstacle course: access to the vaccine,” said the mayor.

    “My appeal is clear: let’s do everything we can to guarantee the support of the population.”

    Saint-Josse had already set up a toll-free number back in February to answer questions on vaccination, and offers of individual transport to the vaccination centres for people in positions that make mobility difficult.

    “We are part of the solution with very concrete answers for our inhabitants: clear information, a contact person at the other end of the phone, reinforced psycho-social support,” said Alderman Dorah Ilunga, in charge of Social Affairs.

    “We maintain this essential link with the citizen to facilitate their access to the vaccine.”

    Currently, as stated on the Bru-VAX website, the only people who can make an appointment are those living in the Brussels-Capital Region who were either born in 1965 or earlier, have an invitation for vaccination, or suffer from comorbidities.

    People living in the region who were born in 1970 or earlier can register to be put on the waiting list.

    Helen Lyons
    The Brussels Times