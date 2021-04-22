Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign

Saint-Josse aims to intensify its vaccination awareness campaign now that the BRUVAX platform has been launched, according to a press release on Thursday.

As of Monday, people living in the Brussels Capital Region can use the Bru-VAX reservation system to register for a coronavirus vaccine appointment.

Mayor Emir KIR said Saint Josse hopes to strengthen the awareness campaign for the Brussels neighbourhood that was launched in February through new initiatives.

Those include a massive campaign of around 10,000 posters, the organisation of a special vaccination webinar, and the creation of an information and registration point every Thursday during the weekly market on Place Saint-Josse.

The goal is to provide better support to the population in the context of vaccination and to offer local solutions to overcome difficulties reported by citizens.

“We are making considerable efforts and maintaining a constant dialogue with all the decision-makers to accompany citizens in what sometimes looks like an obstacle course: access to the vaccine,” said the mayor.

“My appeal is clear: let’s do everything we can to guarantee the support of the population.”

Saint-Josse had already set up a toll-free number back in February to answer questions on vaccination, and offers of individual transport to the vaccination centres for people in positions that make mobility difficult.

“We are part of the solution with very concrete answers for our inhabitants: clear information, a contact person at the other end of the phone, reinforced psycho-social support,” said Alderman Dorah Ilunga, in charge of Social Affairs.

“We maintain this essential link with the citizen to facilitate their access to the vaccine.”

Currently, as stated on the Bru-VAX website, the only people who can make an appointment are those living in the Brussels-Capital Region who were either born in 1965 or earlier, have an invitation for vaccination, or suffer from comorbidities.

People living in the region who were born in 1970 or earlier can register to be put on the waiting list.

Helen Lyons

The Brussels Times