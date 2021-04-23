   
Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU
Twitter Facebook
Friday, 23 April, 2021
Latest News:
Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium,...
In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of...
Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening...
Belgian animal welfare group calls for no more...
Beer in the front, party in the back:...
  • Twitter
  • Facebook
    Share article:
    In the headlines
    Friday, 23 April 2021
    Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU
    In Photos: Why Bruges stadium is full of fridges
    Cultural centres won’t lose their subsidies for opening in violation of coronavirus measures
    Belgian animal welfare group calls for no more experiments on dogs or cats
    Beer in the front, party in the back: Schaerbeek gets a new brewery
    Constitutional Court throws out data retention law
    Covid-19: Most figures are coming down slowly
    The Recap: Optimising, Options & Openings
    New advice: pregnant women should get priority vaccination
    Don’t expect relaxations from tomorrow’s Consultative Committee, says De Croo
    Europe’s problem with toxic masks: ‘Does von der Leyen even know what she has been inhaling?’
    Belgium’s sunny weather expected to last all weekend
    Brussels launches initiative for cheaper energy bills
    Wallonia frees up €5.5 million for the pig sector
    Diesel prices will rise slightly on Friday
    ‘All options’ still on the table for AstraZeneca in Europe
    Saint-Josse intensifies its vaccination awareness campaign
    Belgian mayors plead for 11:00 PM closing time for terraces
    Germany plans to buy 30 million doses of Russian Sputnik vaccine
    Could smart streetlighting in European cities help fight the coronavirus?
    View more
    Share article:

    Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU

    Friday, 23 April 2021
    © Port of Zeebrugge

    Vehicles with traditional engines are being outpaced by hybrid and electric cars in Belgium and across Europe, according to figures released Friday by carmakers.

    Diesel cars accounted for just 23.2% of auto registrations in Europe in the first quarter, down from nearly 30% in early 2020.

    In Belgium, the declines are 20.8% for diesel vehicles and 11.5% for petrol engines.

    The weak recovery of the car market, depressed by the health crisis, has mainly benefited hybrid and electric vehicles, whose sales have continued to explode.

    Hybrid cars now represent 18.4% of the market, with 469,784 vehicles sold (+101.6%). Sales have exploded in Italy, France, Germany, Spain and Poland.

    In Belgium, plug-in hybrids seem to be the most popular type of vehicle, with a 151.1% increase in sales to 12,743 vehicles in the first quarter of 2021.

    Related News

     

    In the EU plug-in hybrids jumped by 175% to 8.2% of the market, to 208,389 units, with sales still driven by Italy (+446%) but also by Sweden, Germany and France.

    Battery-powered cars accounted for 5.7% of the market, with 146,185 units (+59.1%), with “demand still being boosted by government subsidies for low-emission vehicles,” according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.

    The Netherlands, Sweden and Spain, on the other hand, recorded a drop in sales of electric models.

    Sales of diesel cars fell in Europe overall by 20.1% year-on-year to 593,559, according to the ACEA. Germany and Spain in particular recorded falls of almost 30%.

    Petrol cars also fell by 16.9% to 1.1 million units, representing a 42.2% market share, compared to 52.3% at the beginning of 2020.

    The Brussels Times