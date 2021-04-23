Diesel and petrol powered cars decline in Belgium, the EU

In the EU plug-in hybrids jumped by 175% to 8.2% of the market, to 208,389 units, with sales still driven by Italy (+446%) but also by Sweden, Germany and France.
Battery-powered cars accounted for 5.7% of the market, with 146,185 units (+59.1%), with “demand still being boosted by government subsidies for low-emission vehicles,” according to the European Automobile Manufacturers Association.
The Netherlands, Sweden and Spain, on the other hand, recorded a drop in sales of electric models.
Sales of diesel cars fell in Europe overall by 20.1% year-on-year to 593,559, according to the ACEA. Germany and Spain in particular recorded falls of almost 30%.
Petrol cars also fell by 16.9% to 1.1 million units, representing a 42.2% market share, compared to 52.3% at the beginning of 2020.